The New York City dumpling chain Mimi Cheng’s, known for its handmade, farm-fresh dumplings, is launching in select NYC Whole Foods Market stores with a goal of entering all Whole Foods stores in the northeast by Q1 2025.

Following Mimi Cheng’s launch in Lenox Hill’s Whole Foods Market Daily Shop in September—its first expansion into the grocery sector—the chain is set to debut its frozen dumplings in the Bowery, Tribeca, and Williamsburg area stores on November 20.

For NYC Whole Foods Market stores, Mimi Cheng’s will offer select frozen flavors of its dumplings, including signature bestsellers such as Chicken Bok Choy & Zucchini, Pork & Chives, and Chicken Parm, which is a specialty flavor originally offered as a limited-edition restaurant menu item and brought back permanently to the brand's frozen collection due to popular demand

Launched in 2014 by sisters Hannah and Marian Cheng, Mimi Cheng’s began with a simple mission to bring the authentic Taiwanese flavors they grew up with to NyC. With no restaurant experience and just two weeks to master their mother’s dumpling recipe, they opened their first location in the East Village. What started as a passion project has since evolved into a brand with multiple locations and a loyal following. Today, Mimi Cheng’s is reportedly known for its signature handmade dumplings, fresh ingredients, and creative collaborations. Recent specialty flavors and collaborations include a cacio e pepe dumpling, a dumpling collaboration with Pizza Loves Emily based on their famous burger, Peter Luger’s steak sandwich in the form of a bao bun, and Mimi’s annual Thanksgiving dumpling.

“We're thrilled to bring Mimi Cheng’s dumplings to Whole Foods Market and offer a taste of our family’s recipes beyond our restaurant locations,” says Hannah Cheng, co-founder of Mimi Cheng’s. “Expanding into retail is a new venture for us, and now we’re excited to share our family’s dumplings with even more customers, making it easier than ever to enjoy our authentic flavors right at home.”

