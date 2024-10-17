Frozen appetizers and snacks are not new to the food landscape. However, certain consumer age groups are searching for unique flavors, products fitting in with their dietary restrictions, and other novel noshes. These evolving interests has producers constantly innovating—which definitely isn’t a bad thing.

Market data

Per Chicago-based market research firm Circana’s data from the 52-week period ending August 11, the appetizers/snack rolls category experienced a small decrease of 0.5%, with $4.4 billion in total sales.

The frozen appetizers/snack rolls subcategory was also down 0.5%, bringing in $4.2 billion. Leaders included Totino’s, with $814 million, a 4.8% decrease in sales; private label brands, bringing in $638.1 million, a 1.4% increase; and CJ Foods (parent of Schwan’s Company), maker of Bibigo dumplings, with $315.9 million, and a strong 19.9% climb.

The frozen pretzels subcategory took in $124.8 million, with a healthy 6.2% uptick, and J&J Snack Foods' Superpretzel led the pack, with $82.1 million in sales and 5.7% growth. Private label garnered $15.6 million, with a 1.8% upturn, and J&J Snack Foods overall (also the owner of Auntie Anne’s branded frozen pretzels) took in $12.9 million, with a minute 0.7% downturn in sales.

Trends

“Consumers are increasingly looking for bold flavors and global inspirations in their frozen snacks,” says Junea Rocha, founder and CMO, Brazi Bites.

“There's also a strong demand for better-for-you options, with many seeking snacks that are gluten-free, high in protein, and made with clean ingredients. Additionally, convenience remains a top priority, especially for busy families and younger demographics,” she shares.

“We're constantly listening to our consumers and monitoring market trends to ensure our offerings align with consumer demand. This includes innovating around flavor profiles, forms, and enhancing nutritional content. We also place a strong emphasis on convenience, making sure our products are easy to prepare and enjoy. We engage with our community through social media and customer feedback to understand what they want to see next. This helps us stay ahead of the curve and introduce products that resonate with our audience,” Rocha finishes.

Michelle Hwang, senior marketing manager, Schwan’s Company (Bibigo), notes there has been a changing definition for how consumers see value.

“Although convenience and price are still important, consumers are seeking quality ingredients (77% preference), spicy flavors (62% preference), and a connection to culture through authentic global flavors (45% preference),” she comments.

Courtesy of Brazi Bites

“We’re also seeing that consumers get food menu inspiration from TikTok and YouTube—50% among Millennials and Gen Z. In fact, #Bibigo reached more than 250 million views on TikTok following the virality of Bibigo Steamed Dumplings among content creators last year. These culturally curious consumers want food that they can customize and have ready quickly. For example, our Bibigo Steamed Dumplings come in a tray pack of six and are prepared in the microwave in less than two minutes,” Hwang relates.

Frozen Asian cuisine is having a moment. J. Patrick Coyne, co-founder and CEO, Laoban Dumplings, says the company just launched its line of frozen bao buns.

“They are fluffy buns stuffed with fillings like BBQ pork and spicy grass-fed beef. They’re microwavable in just one minute and [cook] incredibly well. They launched at Whole Foods in May and the demand has been amazing—they’ve sold out of stores almost every day since launch. We just launched them nationwide at Sprouts, as well, and expect to have them into a lot more retailers by year-end,” he specifies.

Courtesy of Laoban Dumplings

Shani Seidman, CMO, Kayco (parent company of Manischewitz), says consumers are looking for flavorful, culturally rich snack items that have better-for-you ingredients and are ready to eat.

“For Manischewitz, it’s about providing high-quality, flavorful foods that celebrate Jewish cultural heritage and inspire culinary exploration. The rebranding of Manischewitz represents a bold step forward in this endeavor, signaling Kayco's commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and the enduring legacy of Jewish cuisine,” she shares. “We pay attention to trends and conduct focus groups to see what consumers are seeking.”

Courtesy of Kayco

Manischewitz recently released new hot dogs, frozen knishes (in regular and mini size); and frozen hors d’ouevres such as Franks ‘n Blanks, Potato Puffs, and Egg Rolls; and Frozen Blintzes.

Vanessa Phillips, CEO and co-founder, Feel Good Foods, says that in the frozen snacks and appetizers category, consumers are increasingly drawn to flavors that evoke a sense of comfort and familiarity, such as classic mozzarella sticks or potstickers, but with a better-for-you twist.

“Consumers are looking for snacks that taste great, while also aligning with their dietary preferences, whether that’s gluten-free, dairy-free, or made with clean, simple ingredients. Another trend we’re seeing is a focus on convenience without compromising quality. Busy lifestyles mean consumers want snacks and appetizers that are easy to prepare, yet they’re not willing to sacrifice on flavor,” she explains.

“At Feel Good Foods, we prioritize staying closely connected with our customers to understand their needs and preferences as they evolve. This includes gathering feedback, staying informed through market research, and being aware of broader trends in the food industry. We strive to ensure our products, including our Jalapeño Bites, Mozzarella Sticks, and Potstickers, continue to resonate with what consumers are looking for,” Phillips finishes.

Jenna Behrer, vice president, marketing and innovation, Dr. Praeger’s, says she’s seeing a significant shift driven by Gen Z, whom snack more frequently and move away from traditional meals). This is sparking a demand for snacks that offer more than just convenience; they need to provide whole nutrition, clean ingredients, and functional benefits like protein, she says.

“There’s a tremendous opportunity to bring these attributes to the frozen category, especially as we see them more established in the center store. Additionally, consumers are becoming more adventurous with flavors and forms. Global flavors are becoming mainstream, and even young kids are embracing bolder tastes like spicy options,” she notes.

She says Dr. Praeger’s stays closely connected to consumer trends by observing cultural shifts, monitoring what other brands are doing, and paying attention to conversations on platforms like TikTok.

Courtesy of Feel Good Foods

“Inspiration often comes from unexpected places, so we make it a priority to stay curious and open-minded. One of our best resources is spending time in grocery stores and engaging directly with consumers. This hands-on approach helps us understand the unique dynamics of the frozen category. Social media is another invaluable tool for us—we actively listen to our customers through their comments and feedback. Additionally, we conduct consumer research for all our communication, packaging, and innovation to ensure we’re aligned with what people want,” Behrer shares.

New products

“We’re introducing Veggie Fries, which offer a full serving of vegetables in every serving. Looking ahead, we have even more innovations coming that align with the trends of bold flavors and nutrition. At Dr. Praeger’s, veggies will always be our number one ingredient—but we’re here to prove that vegetables can be absolutely delicious,” promises Behrer.

Hwang says with decades of experience in bringing Korean food products to consumers, Bibigo is continuing the brand's growth and mission to meet consumer demand for authentic and accessible K-flavors and quality ingredients through new products.

“K-food is America’s current obsession. Blossom Park, our innovation center in Seoul, South Korea, plays a critical role in how we stay ahead of emerging food trends, key ingredients, and flavors. Translating various flavors and products from Korea to the U.S. requires a level of adaptation as well as other factors and considerations such as, form, texture, and complexity of preparation. We’re able to marry our understanding of American consumers’ interests with authentic Korean cuisine to deliver a convenient Korean meal experience at home,” she expands.

“We have Bibigo Shrimp Japchae Spring Rolls and shelf-stable Korean Fried Rice on the horizon. These new products are effortless ways for consumers to explore authentic Korean cuisine with the convenience, affordability, and deliciousness they’re looking for,” Hwang relates.

Phillips says that Feel Good Foods has identified that our consumers are increasingly drawn to bold, crave-worthy flavors that elevate the snacking experience.

Courtesy of Dr. Praeger's

“They want snacks that pack a punch of flavor, turning the frozen aisle into a go-to spot for exciting and indulgent options. We're particularly proud of our Jalapeño Bites, now available at Bay Area Costco stores. These bites offer a blend of jalapeños and cream cheese in a crispy, gluten-free breading. They’ve been a hit with our customers, and we’re thrilled to bring something a little spicy and indulgent to the table,” shares Phillips. “Later this year and into early 2025, we’re [focusing] on bringing bold flavors and better-for-you options to the frozen aisle. We continue [seeing] that consumers are becoming more adventurous with their palates, and responding well to frozen snacks that feature globally inspired flavors.”

“We’re working on a launch that will elevate the freezer section—a new line of soup dumplings. These dumplings will bring the authentic taste and experience of a favorite restaurant dish right into the home, offering a convenient yet elevated frozen option,” Hwang finishes.