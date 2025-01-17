Hero Bread, known for its fiber-packed bread and baked goods with fewer carbs and 0 g sugar, has announced its official national launch into over 500 select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, bringing its retail store count to over 4,000. Hero Bread’s Seeded Bread and Classic White Bread are now available in Whole Foods Market’s ambient bread aisle, offering health-conscious consumers an alternative to traditional bread products.

Hero Bread products include only 0-2 g net carbs, 0 g sugar, and typically fewer calories and more fiber per serving than its counterparts. All Hero Bread products are made with olive oil, simple ingredients, and resistant wheat starch which acts as a prebiotic fiber, reportedly promoting gut health.

“We’re excited to bring Hero Bread products to Whole Foods Market shoppers nationwide,” says Marissa Norden, executive leader of merchandising at Whole Foods Market. “Hero Bread’s innovative approach to creating delicious, better-for-you options aligns with our commitment to offering high-quality products that meet the diverse needs of our customers. Whether you're looking for low-carb choices or simply seeking a nutritious, flavorful bread, Hero Bread delivers without compromise.”

Select Whole Foods Market stores will carry the following Hero Bread products:

Hero Classic White Bread: The bread slices have 0 g net carbs, 45 calories, 11 g dietary fiber, 5 g protein, and 0 g sugar.

Hero Seeded Bread: Hero’s Seeded bread is baked with whole pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and flax seeds, and includes 1 g net carbs, 60 calories, 12 g dietary fiber, 6 g protein, and 0 g sugar.

Hero Bread CEO YuChiang Cheng shares the significance of this major retail expansion: “We want to make wholesome diet choices accessible and convenient to every household. Now, with the launch in select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, anyone across the country can shop our best-selling Hero Bread items in all major markets, meaning millions more consumers can be the hero in their home every week. This gets us closer to accomplishing our North Star mission.”

