The Kerry Health and Nutrition Institute (KHNI), announces the launch of its Ten Key Health and Nutrition Trends for 2025, offering insights into the future of food and beverage innovation. Developed with insights from an industry network of more than 100 scientific experts (including nutritionists, food scientists, sustainability leaders, regulatory specialists, and more). This open-access report is intended to offer a glimpse at the scientific developments that will shape nutrition innovation in 2025, with a subject matter expert opinion spotlighted per trend.

Commenting on the trends, Dr. Aoife Marie Murphy of the KHNI says, “This report shows us that areas like healthy aging, reducing sodium, and understanding the microbiome are all areas where science is evolving. These trends can inform new product innovation, delivering the health benefits that consumers are looking for, while also considering taste, affordability, and sustainability.”

The KHNI (which will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2025) was established to advance ‘Science for Healthier Food.’ In the seventh annual edition of its Health and Nutrition Trends, the KHNI presents the latest breakthroughs in research, technology, product development, and consumer behaviors that are shaping the future of food. For example, the megatrend Sustainable Nutrition influences each of the key health and nutrition trends, outlined in the report:

Accessible Nutrition: Ensuring nutritious food is affordable and available to everyone, regardless of income or location. Focus on affordable, nutrient-dense ingredients to combat hunger. Weight Management & Satiety: Increasing demand for satiety-boosting foods and the rise of GLP-1 receptor agonist medications are driving innovation for weight management. Healthy Aging & Longevity: Enhancing longevity and quality of life for aging adults through distinct nutrition formulations that prioritize taste. Targeted Nutrition: Personalized dietary solutions addressing unique health needs, leveraging AI and biological data for tailored nutrition plans. Processing Paradox: Processed foods can enable safe, sustainable, convenient foods; however nutritional quality must be prioritized to address public health challenges. Microbiome: Targeting the microbiome can unlock benefits beyond digestive health. Microbiome modulators such as diet, probiotics, postbiotics, and more offer opportunities for product innovation. Women’s Health: Addressing the distinct nutritional needs across women’s life stages, with a focus on hormonal balance and mental well-being through specific ingredients. Sodium Reduction: Increasing global regulatory pressure to reduce salt has spurred innovation in taste modulation and customized solutions. Policy Shifts: Stricter regulations like front-of-pack labeling and taxes on unhealthy foods are driving the food industry toward healthier and more sustainable practices. Biotechnology for the Future of Food: Advancements in microbiology, bioprocessing, and artificial intelligence are transforming how we produce food, making it smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable.

KHNI leadership reports its commitment to advance and apply the science behind healthier food choices is supported by more than 1,100 Kerry scientists, external collaborators, and a Scientific Advisory Council, composed of leading experts in health and nutrition. The KHNI aims to play a key role in communicating scientific breakthroughs to the industry through credible, evidence-based resources, equipping food and beverage leaders with insights to navigate the evolving landscape of taste and nutrition. KHNI invites food and beverage companies to explore the opportunities for product innovation that arise from the ever-evolving science of health and nutrition, essential for achieving sustainable nutrition goals.

