Times are more than a little on the rough side these days. Still, as this month’s Thanksgiving holiday draws near, I realize that I have a long list of things to be thankful for—too many to list on this relatively brief editor’s column.

Instead of rambling about my blessings, let me take a brief moment to say I am extremely grateful for the snack and bakery companies who produce the items found on my family’s considerable holiday spread. As anyone who's ever hosted Thanksgiving is extremely aware, there is a stunning amount of preparation that goes into pulling such a bountiful feast. Thankfully, all the items that producers like you offer—whether they’re ready-made desserts, delicious heat-and-serve rolls, or handy shortcuts to finished dishes like bagged bread cubes for stuffing—give me and other harried chefs options that can save time and labor while not sacrificing one iota of indulgent deliciousness. So, once again, thanks.

It turns out, I’m not the only Thanksgiving hostess whose menu includes a mix of pre-made, homemade, and shortcut-aided items. Data science outfit 84.51° checked in with Kroger shoppers for its October Consumer Digest report, asking a whole bunch of questions about their Thanksgiving shopping, cooking, and eating plans

About 44% of those celebrants indicated their Thanksgiving dinner anticipate they will be using a mix of homemade and store-bought items.

Only about 12% indicate their items will be entirely store-bought, an idea that always seems appealing in the hours leading up to mealtime when I’m exhausted from cooking and covered in flour.

Approximately 25% will pull a Martha Stewart and serve a dinner that is entirely made from scratch

Fresh Bread Dressing 3/4 C butter

2 large celery stalks, chopped (about ½ C)

1 medium onion, chopped (about ½ C)

9 C bread cubes (about 15 slices)

1/2 tsp dried thyme leaves

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp sage

1/4 tsp pepper Preheat your oven to 325°F, and grease a 3-quart casserole or 13x9x2-inch baking dish. Melt the butter in a 4-quart Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Cook the celery and onion in the butter for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender, then remove from heat. In a big bowl, toss the veggies and remaining ingredients using a spoon until the bread is evenly coated. If it looks dry, feel free to add broth (chicken, turkey, or veggie) half a cup at a time until it looks right. Put the dressing in your dish, cover with foil, and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover, then bake for 15 more minutes.

What’s more, the majority (52%) indicate the begin prepping their meal the night before to save time (and their sanity) on the day of the actual holiday. Also, if you’re one of the 20% of people considering adding a new recipe to the menu this year, here’s one to consider. My tried-and-true dressing recipe uses store-bought bread along with spices and fresh-chopped veggies to give you a side dish that’s a little more work than your typical dried stuffing mix but well worth the extra effort. Enjoy—feel free to share your thoughts on this recipe or share your own recipes with me at spinnerj@bnpmedia.com.