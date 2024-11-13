Blue Diamond, an almond marketer and processor, continues to innovate the snack aisle with the introduction of Almonds and More. The new product line fuses Blue Diamond’s signature flavors with mixed nut blends.

“We’ve found that nearly half of consumers consider flavor to be the most important factor when purchasing snacks, but there was a lack of flavor choice in the mixed nuts category,” says Maya Erwin, VP of marketing and innovation at Blue Diamond. “No one knows flavors like Blue Diamond, so we created Almonds and More to meet consumers’ appetite for premium and protein packed flavor options so they can get the most from their favorite snack nuts.”

Almonds and More is the brand’s first venture into the mixed nuts category and will be available in three signature flavors, each with over 50% of almonds complimented with a blend of cashews and pistachios:

Blue Diamond Honey Roasted Almonds and More offers the sweetness of a rich layer of honey, toasted, reportedly making for a sweet and subtly toasted snack that creates a balanced blend of indulgence and wholesome, with crunch.

offers the sweetness of a rich layer of honey, toasted, reportedly making for a sweet and subtly toasted snack that creates a balanced blend of indulgence and wholesome, with crunch. Blue Diamond Roasted Sea Salt Almonds and More packs roasted nuttiness balanced out by a crisp touch of sea salt.

packs roasted nuttiness balanced out by a crisp touch of sea salt. Blue Diamond Smokehouse Almonds and More embraces the bold, smoky, and signature Blue Diamond flavor with rich and savory notes that pairs with the mixed nut blend.

Almonds and More cans are now hitting all Kroger shelves nationwide in 14-ounce cans (SRP: $11.99) and will become available at major retailers nationwide in early 2025.

