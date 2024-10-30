To kick off the holiday season, Blue Diamond has launched a new seasonal flavor: Blue Diamond Frosted Brownie Almonds. After exploring over 60 different holiday flavors and experimenting with 11 variations of frosted brownie, Blue Diamond has crafted a festive treat that combines the flavors of rich chocolate and creamy frosting with the signature crunch of almonds, the brand says.

“We like to consistently test different flavor innovations, especially around the holidays, to expand our product portfolio based on what we know consumers are craving,” says Maya Erwin, vice president of marketing and innovation at Blue Diamond. “Chocolate and the holidays go hand in hand, so we created Frosted Brownie to lean into this seasonal flavor, allowing snackers to enjoy the rich and creamy indulgence of a brownie, all with the crunch and goodness of an almond.”

This is the third year Blue Diamond has released limited-edition holiday flavors, following last year’s sales of Blue Diamond’s returning flavor, cinnamon sugar cookie-flavored Snickerdoodle, highlighting the strong consumer demand for seasonal flavor offerings.

Blue Diamond is known for its lineup of flavors such as Ranch, Thin Dipped, and Chilé ‘N Lime, and will increase its lineup of 20+ flavors with this latest holiday flavor expansion.

From now through December 2024, consumers can find these holiday almond flavors in 6-oz cans at major retailers nationwide and Amazon.com (MSRP: $4.29).

Blue Diamond Growers is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.