Chef Robert Irvine is announcing the newest baked bar flavor from Fitcrunch, Chocolate Banana. With the launch of this new variety, Fitcrunch now offers 13 baked bar flavors.

"We decided to take the classic combination of chocolate and banana that everyone loves and pack it with protein in a delicious new bar," says Chef Irvine. "Our Chocolate Banana flavored bar is more than a snack—it's an adventure for tastebuds!"

With 16 g of protein and 4 g of sugar, the gluten-free Chocolate Banana Flavored Baked Bar is the perfect fit for busy families and active consumers looking for convenient snacking, the brand says.

The Fitcrunch Chocolate Banana Flavored Baked Bar can be found exclusively online at Fitcrunch.com and Amazon.

