Fitcrunch just announced the latest addition to its lineup: its Pumpkin Spice Muffin Flavored Delights bar.

The bar is gluten-free, and contains 13 g of protein and only 1 g of sugar. It includes a pumpkin spice-inspired base with chunks of white chocolate pieces, topped with graham cracker-flavored clusters and a gourmet drizzle.

“We nailed the crunchy textures, but we also wanted to create a bar that is soft, chewy, and of course, delicious,” said Chef Irvine. “And boom! Our Fitcrunch Delights protein bars were born."

The Fitcrunch Pumpkin Spice Muffin Flavored Delights can be found exclusively online at Fitcrunch.com and Amazon. For saturated fat and more nutrition, product, and purchase information, visit Fitcrunch.com or Amazon.com.

