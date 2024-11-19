Today, shareholders approved the change of Campbell Soup Company's official name to The Campbell’s Company (Campbell's). The change reflects the company’s broad portfolio of leadership brands, from Campbell’s soup to Goldfish crackers and Rao’s pasta sauce. The new name will be effective following the filing of an amendment to the company’s certificate of incorporation with the state of New Jersey.

"This subtle yet important change allows us to retain the iconic name recognition, reputation and equity we have built over 155 years while reflecting the full breadth of our portfolio—which I believe is the best in all of food," says Mark Clouse, president and CEO, The Campbell’s Company. "As The Campbell’s Company, we will build on our legacy of quality and innovation, while continuing to grow and meet the evolving needs of consumers."

Clouse continues, "We love soup and always will. The iconic red and white Campbell’s soup labels that consumers love will be on shelves forever."

The company’s portfolio includes three $1 billion brands: Campbell's, Goldfish, and Pepperidge Farm, with a fourth on the horizon in Rao’s. The company’s other leadership brands include Cape Cod, Chunky, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Pace, Pacific Foods, Prego, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson, and V8.

The change to the corporate name was first discussed at Campbell’s Fiscal 2025 Investor Day in September, where the company outlined a new strategy and mission to set the standard for performance in the food industry.

The change does not impact the Campbell’s soup brand or packaging.



