Macarooz, known for its macarons and mac pops, has recently launched its newest mac pop flavor at Costco.

Sugar Cookie Mac Pops put a twist on the traditional cake pop. Crafted from upcycled, gluten-free macarons, each Mac Pop is dipped in rich chocolate and finished with a festive sprinkle topping. The treats are available in 10-count packs for $13.99 at Costco.

