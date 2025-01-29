Macarooz, the dessert brand known for the world’s first gluten-free cake pops made entirely out of macarons, is releasing its latest creation: Chocolate Covered Strawberry Mac Pops shaped like delicate roses. The limited-time offering is available now in select Costco stores in the Southeast for Valentine's Day, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Each Mac Pop features macaron shells and creamy strawberry-flavored buttercream, dipped in naturally colored chocolate and then molded into a pink rose shape.

“We are thrilled to partner with Costco to bring our Chocolate Covered Strawberry Mac Pops to their Southeast stores,” says Bryce Neeley, co-founder of Macarooz. “This product showcases our passion for combining innovative designs with exceptional flavors, offering a treat that’s both visually stunning and irresistibly tasty.”

The Macarooz Chocolate Covered Strawberry Mac Pops come in a 10-ct pack, priced at $13.99.

Macarooz patrons outside the Southeast can visit macarooz.com to shop the rose-shaped Mac Pops and other Valentine’s treats directly from the official website.

