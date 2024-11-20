Organic and gluten-free brand Mary's Gone Crackers has announced that its Super Seed Everything flavor is now available at Costco locations nationwide. For the first time, consumers can purchase Mary's Gone Crackers in 18-oz family-sized packs.

This expansion into Costco is a significant achievement for Mary's Gone Crackers, the brand says. Now with this additional distribution, the brand is competing more directly in the premium snack category, offering consumers a better-for-you option.

"Our return to Costco offers a better alternative for shoppers seeking authentic artisanal crafted nutritious, clean-ingredient snacks," explains Michael Finete, CEO of Mary's Gone Crackers. "As more consumers become aware of the importance of knowing what's in their food, our Super Seed Everything crackers offer the perfect blend of great taste and healthy ingredients from sustainable farms. This family-size pack is ideal for households seeking value and looking for a better option in the snack aisle, especially as we head into the holiday season. This option, exclusively available at Costco, promises to bring family and friends together around a product they can really feel good about sharing."

As Mary's Gone Crackers celebrates its 20th anniversary, the brand says it has grown to be one of the largest organic and gluten-free cracker companies in the U.S. Its products are crafted with certified organic, Kosher, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients, and are available in both specialty and mainstream grocery stores across North America. As a brand dedicated to sustainability, Mary's Gone Crackers sources its ingredients consciously and operates a nut-free facility.

Finete adds, "We are proud to have reached this incredible milestone of 20 years in business, and this is just the beginning. In the last year alone, we've made significant steps towards increased production, improved taste and consistency, and most recently, new packaging. There are more exciting changes to come as we continue to innovate and expand our product offerings to meet the needs of today's health-conscious consumers looking for better options."

