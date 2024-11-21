Yoran Imaging has introduced a system that provides inspection and process analysis for induction-sealed bottles, jars, and vials. Reportedly capable of operating at full production speeds, the company’s i-PAM induction seal process analytical monitoring system performs 100%, non-intrusive, through-the-cap thermal imaging inspection of induction seals and provides thorough process insights to reveal the root causes of current or foreseeable adverse issues.

Induction-sealed packaging is widely used throughout food production, beverage, and other sectors to safeguard product integrity, extend shelf life, and offer consumers visual anti-tampering evidence. However, in many settings, induction seal integrity is verified via manual product sampling, which can result in oversights, inefficiencies, and slowdowns.

Yoran Imaging’s new i-PAM system reportedly eliminates such pitfalls through high-speed, thermal imaging-powered inspection combined with real-time, digestible data informing immediate process adjustments. As the system inspects each product, it also recognizes developing trends, indicating the need for interventional measures to prevent small issues from becoming larger, line-stopping ones.

Also, Yoran Imaging is launching a North American subsidiary, Yoran Imaging USA, to expand its operations in the market. The company is actively seeking major partners for its i-PAM system and its full range of thermal imaging-enabled technologies.

The i-PAM unit automatically reads and analyzes the inherent heat signature of a cap’s liner, providing quality control data to the operator. This sophisticated approach reliably reveals a broad range of common induction seal issues, including under- and overheating, damaged lips, and bent, misaligned, or missing foil. The unit is compatible with most bottle and cap sizes and types and can be integrated into nearly any packaging line.

In addition to induction seal integrity inspection, the module can detect improperly or incompletely closed caps, an aspect useful for products requiring child-resistant elements. An intuitive graphic unit interface (GUI) mitigates operator error, expediting the ROI realized by replacing slower, inexact sampling methods. According to the company, the system brings the potential to reduce consumer complaints and substantially decrease the likelihood of recalls, as well as reduce waste, materials usage, and labor needs.

With more than two decades of experience in thermal imaging inspection, Yoran Imaging’s solutions aim to provide non-invasive, 100% in-line inspection combined with data collection and analysis. This combination is said to allow for real-time visibility of line performance and precise optimization of the overall production process.

“Our new i-PAM induction seal process analytical monitoring system exemplifies Yoran Imaging’s broad range of solutions that help brand owners in various industries optimize their production processes and safeguard reputations,” says Yoav Weinstein, founder and CTO for Yoran Imaging. “Our thermal imaging inspection systems deliver enhanced peace of mind by replacing outdated, manual inspection procedures with highly automated and exceptionally precise data-driven technologies.”

