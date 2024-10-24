In partnership with System Square, Prospection Solutions is set to unveil its dual-energy x-ray inspection system at PACK EXPO from November 3–6, in Chicago.

The new equipment includes:

The SXM2 Series Dual-Energy X-Ray Systems incorporate high-resolution sensors, differential energy imaging, and on-board artificial intelligence algorithms. These technologies reportedly provide enhanced contrast and resolution, enabling the system to consistently detect small contaminants.

The SXS2 Series X-Ray + Optical Seal Inspection Systems merge X-ray and optical sensors in its inspection solution. This system can detect foreign objects and verifies package weight, dimensions, shape, and defects, and also performs seal monitoring. By overlaying X-ray and optical images, the SXS2 can detect seal contamination from liquids and solids in trays and flexible packaging, even through printed, colored, and aluminum films, the brand says.

System Square's SD Series Metal Detection Systems reportedly feature multi-frequency inspection capabilities, high resistance to coil interference, and proprietary software that minimizes product influence on detection accuracy. The equipment's interface, data management tools, and hygienic designs help prevent food loss, protect brands, and enhance consumer safety, the brand says.

To learn more about this technology, visit booth #N6386 at PACK EXPO or prospectionsolutions.com/ai-x-ray.

