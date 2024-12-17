Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and PepsiCo's Quaker brand, purveyor of snack bars, is introducing Chewy Limited-Edition Valentine Minis.

The bars are reportedly packed with whole grains and festive red and white sprinkles, and its box transforms into a DIY Valentine's card collection box.

Each pack includes 28 individually wrapped mini bars with 17 g of whole grains per serving, and no artificial preservatives, with three bars per serving.

"This Valentine's Day, we're making snack time extra special with our interactive packaging and delicious limited-edition Quaker Chewy Valentine Minis. Not only are the bite-sized treats ideal for sharing, but we’re also encouraging families to fuel their creativity with our revamped packaging that makes preparing for card exchange that much easier," says Maggie Mcclanahan, marketing director of PFNA Bars.

Quaker Chewy Limited-Edition Valentine Minis will be available on a rolling basis starting in December through Valentine’s Day at select retailers including Target, Kroger, and Albertsons.

