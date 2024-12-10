Bimbo Bakeries' Entenmann's, the baked goods brand, is introducing Big Chunk Soft Baked Cookies, available in three flavors: Chocolate, Mint Chocolate, and Salted Caramel Chocolate.

For chocolate lovers, the Chocolate variety is loaded with real chocolate chunks and semisweet chocolate chips. Mint Chocolate blends mint chocolate streusel with white chocolate chips, while Salted Caramel Chocolate combines rich chocolate chips with chewy salted caramel bits.

"We're thrilled to introduce Entenmann's Big Chunk Soft Baked Cookies in the Cookie Aisle," says Andrea Moran Sendra, director – BBU Cookies. "Carefully crafted with bold flavors and a soft-baked texture, these cookies strike the perfect balance of indulgence and convenience. With three irresistible varieties, we're confident they'll become a new favorite for cookie lovers."

The cookies will be available at select retailers, including ShopRite, Price Chopper, and Tops Markets in the Northeast.

