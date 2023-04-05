SeedWise announced that it added cookies to its lineup last month, debuting at Expo West.

SeedWise cookies are made with seed flour and baked in-house. In addition, they are free from the top nine food allergens, are low in sugar, and are soft-baked. The cookies have 1g of net carbs and 4g of protein, and their suggested retail price is $5.99.

SeedWise is certified B-Corp and focused on doing good; that’s why SeedWise is gluten-free, grain-free, vegan, keto-certified, and non-GMO. The cookies will be available on Amazon.com, Wegmans, Lowes, HEB, Sprouts, and other major retailers.

“To us, good is more than a word, it’s a mission. A good-tasting snack, made with good-for-you ingredients, baked by good-intentioned people. That’s SeedWise. It’s harder than it looks. But being good is all we know,” said Laura Morgan, director of marketing of SeedWise.

Founded by Ozery Family Bakery, the brand is on a mission to help consumers snack smarter with its grain- and allergen-free granolas and clusters that are packed with the power of seeds—such as flax, sunflower, and pumpkin—and absolutely no fillers. SeedWise is all about what to add to your diet instead of what to cut out of it. For SeedWise, that starts and ends with nutrient-filled seeds that are craveable and satisfyingly crunchy—two key requirements for a great snack. SeedWise’s line of snacks are full of flavor, lasting energy, protein, healthy fats, fiber, and micronutrients while being low in sugar, grain-free, vegan, keto-certified, non-GMO Project verified, and certified gluten-free. By being baked in-house, SeedWise ensures its snacks are free from the top nine allergens.

