Bundy Baking Solutions is celebrating 60 years of providing bakeware, coatings, and services to the global baking industry. From its beginnings in 1964 as Russell T. Bundy & Associates, Inc., to its current role as a partner to bakeries worldwide, Bundy Baking Solutions has reportedly remained dedicated to enhancing baking operations through innovative and intelligent solutions and a deep commitment to its customers and employees.

The company’s 60-year journey reflects a history of growth, commitment to excellence, and a passion for the baking industry. Significant milestones include the launch of Pan Glo in 1975, the founding of American Pan in 1985, the purchase of Chicago Metallic in 2005, and the introduction of Synova in 2019. In addition, partnerships with global companies like Cainco in Brazil (2014) and Turbelco in Turkey (2023), plus the acquisitions of Lockwood Manufacturing in Canada (2012), Cleanbake in the UK (2015), FBS Prestige in Romania (2017), and Runex in Scandinavia (2021), have expanded Bundy’s global reach to serve bakeries across South America, Europe, and the MENA region.

“Celebrating 60 years is a testament to the dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers, and the strength of our partnerships,” says Gil Bundy, CEO of Bundy Baking Solutions. “As we honor our history, we remain focused on the future: continuing to innovate and provide unparalleled service to the baking industry.”

Through proprietary coatings, custom bakeware solutions, and pan refurbishment services, Bundy Baking Solutions has consistently supported bakeries in producing products with efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Core values of commitment, respect, excellence, and personal development, all while maintaining a family environment, remain the foundation of its success and vision for the future.

Related: Pan Glo names Scott Bieker president