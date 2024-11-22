Gil Bundy, CEO of Bundy Baking Solutions, has announced that Scott Bieker has been promoted to President of Pan Glo, a division of Bundy Baking Solutions. Bieker, who joined the company earlier this year as executive vice president of sales, will manage the US sales team while also leading operations for the US Pan Glo division.

Bundy comments, “We are very fortunate to have someone with Scott’s wide range of experience and skills on our team. His extensive knowledge of the baking industry and bakery operations will be a great asset as we continue to provide our customers with a comprehensive and streamlined experience.”

