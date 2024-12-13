Last month, Krispy Kreme released its LTO "Merry Grinchmas Doughnut Collection"—and now The Grinch is in max mischief mode at the chain of doughnut stores.

After Krispy Kreme reduces its annual Day of the Dozens offer from $1 Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen to free, The Grinch is going to take action, sneaking into Krispy Kreme shops to mischievously mess with its mix and glazers, turning Original Glazed doughnuts green.

On Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14, Krispy Kreme is offering a free Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen at regular price, including the two-day only new Grinch Green Dozen (Original Glazed dozens turned green). The deal is available in-shop and drive-thru only, limit two dozen per guest, while supplies last.

