Marco's Pizza, a nationwide pizza brand, has introduced two new menu items that feature Marco's signature fresh dough made in-store daily: Breadsticks, and Chocolate CinnaSquares made with Ghirardelli.

Marco's new Breadsticks feature house-made dough, baked, and are finished with a drizzle of garlic sauce and a sprinkle of Romesan seasoning. Each order of breadsticks is served with a side of Marco's original pizza sauce for dipping.

For dessert, Marco's has added a chocolate variety to the brand's CinnaSquares. The new Chocolate CinnaSquares made with Ghirardelli are bite-sized squares of fresh-baked, buttery dough sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, and served with a side of vanilla icing.

"At Marco's Pizza, quality is at the forefront of everything we do—and we want to give consumers more of what they love with more variety on our menu," says Chief Marketing Officer Denise Lauer of Marco's Franchising, LLC. "Our new Breadsticks and Chocolate CinnaSquares showcase our fresh-made dough and are sure to satisfy all those sweet and savory cravings."

