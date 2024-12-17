Palermo Villa, Inc. is issuing a recall of 1,728 Connie’s Thin Crust Cheese Frozen Pizzas because of a possible plastic foreign contaminant. The product was distributed in Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin to retail grocery stores. The affected product, Connie’s Thin Crust Cheese Pizza, has expired as of November 27.

This recall alert, which is being conducted under the full cooperation of the FDA, is being issued out of an abundance of caution in the event that a product remains in a consumer’s freezer. The pizzas are no longer available for purchase. Consumers who have purchased the pizzas are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

Item Number Item Description Lot Number GTIN Best By Establishment Number 19104 Connies Thin Crust Cheese 20.36oz MR199856 007570619104 11/27/2024 13410325396



All products produced outside of these lot numbers are safe for consumption. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to date.

Consumers with questions or concerns can reach out to Palermo’s Consumer Service at 1-888-571-7181 from 8:00–4:30 CST, Monday through Friday.

Related: Screamin' Sicilian debuts Detroit Style Pizzas