International flexible packaging solutions specialist Korozo Group is partnering with Zertus UK & Ireland for the introduction of an award-winning snack range that has helped Baileys transition from an after-dinner tipple to an anytime adult treat.

Baileys Chocolate Nut Mix is a new range developed to continue to take the Irish cream liqueur into new product categories, such as the adult snack market. The product itself combines chocolate-coated almonds, a mix of caramelized almonds, cashews, hazelnuts and peanuts with a hint of Baileys flavor and salted toffee popcorn.

To get this product onto retail shelves and into the hands of consumers, Zertus UK & Ireland collaborated with Korozo Group for the development of new stand-up pouches. Printed flexo in eight colors, in addition to a partial surface matte lacquer, Korozo’s proprietary KoroRCY film was laminated to a PE layer with EVOH component to achieve the required barrier properties that ensure product integrity without compromising the recyclability of the stand-up pouch. Laser scribing was used to create an easy tear opening and a zipper is integrated for resealing of opened packs.

Irem Altinay, field sales manager, Food Flexibles for the UK and Ireland at Korozo Group, said: "For this important product launch, Zertus UK & Ireland required packaging that was highly functional but also striking on shelf. Our expertise in developing sustainable packaging solutions meant we were able to provide a pack that was recyclable and resealable, supporting the brand’s sustainability goals while keeping the product in tip-top condition through the supply chain."

"Our advanced flexographic printing technology was used to create the strong visual appeal needed to ensure on-shelf success, with a sophisticated look and feel that mimics the luxurious and indulgent nature of the product," she adds.

At the recent The Grocer New Product & Packaging Awards, Baileys Chocolate Nut Mix was crowned Champion in the "Crisps, Nuts, & Bagged Snacks" category.

Louise O'Reilly, product development manager at Zertus UK & Ireland, said: "Adult snacks and the festive nut mix category are competitive spaces with crowded retail shelves. Winning The Grocer award is evidence of the product’s successful entry into the market."

"This is complemented by packaging that is effortlessly functional and visually appealing. With consumers preferring convenience and quality while at the same time seeking out sustainable options and products, Korozo Group was the perfect partner to provide the flexible packaging solution for this product," she finishes.

