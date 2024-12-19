Wild Thingz is crashing into the UK confectionery world with its "less junk, more punk" mission. The gummies have half the sugar of more mainstream brands and do not use any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. In addition, the producer uses only organic, gluten-free, and plant-based ingredients.

The company aims to bridge the gap between great taste and health with flavors and shapes like Green Apple-flavored Flies, Lemon Maggots, and Cherry Spiders. The gummies are available in 130 g share bags and 25 g treat-sized packs.

Created by a female team, Wild Thingz was founded by Fliss Newland, who gave up a job at confectionary powerhouse Mondelēz International to start the "challenger" brand.

Going solo

“I spent years at Mondelēz working on well-loved, incredible household brands that were a huge part of my own childhood. However, I started to see a gap in the market, I noticed that parents were more reluctant than ever to buy sweets for their kids, and were looking for sweets that could still be fun and delicious but without all the sugar and artificial additives,” says Newland. “I wanted to create something truly different—organic, plant-based gummies that parents could feel good about giving their kids. So, I took the leap and left Mondelēz to start Wild Thingz, a brand that’s all about reclaiming the joy of sweets, without the junk.”

Courtesy of Wild Thingz

The “better-for-you” space felt like it needed a shake-up, Newland notes. “Many healthier sweets on the market are a bit too serious or lack the fun factor, and that’s what sweets should be about, right? By making Wild Thingz with half the sugar and no artificials, we’re giving parents a sweet they can feel good about while still delivering the flavor and fun that kids love. It’s about balance. Great taste with better ingredients,” she elaborates.

“73% of parents with children aged 4-12 believe that a childhood without sweets is pretty joyless, whilst 63% of those who let their children eat sweets, say they give it to them once a week or more. Yet parents often feel guilty about buying sweets, with research showing they have the worst perception of any snacking category due to high sugar and artificial ingredients. Consumers want it all: great taste, fun, and better health credentials,” Newland adds.

Research commissioned by Wild Thingz with YouGov showed three key parent groups. Of the parents who were surveyed, 64% are “Reluctants,” aka those who hesitate to give candy to their children due to their concerns over sugar. In the other categories, 32% are “Rejoicers,” aka parents who have no rules about candy, and 4% are “Rejectors,” whose children are not allowed any sweets. Wild Thingz’ goal is to turn more “Reluctants” into “Rejoicers” by offering a great-tasting sweet without the artificials.

Courtesy of Chomps

The name “Wild Thingz” reflects the brand’s playful, rebellious spirit. Newland wanted a brand that could stand out and challenge the norms of the confectionery aisle. The wild shapes—like Green Apple Flies, Cherry flavored Spiders, and Lemon Maggots—are all part of that, Newland explains.

“They’re unexpected and fun, which appeals to kids, while parents appreciate the ingredients list without nasties or so much sugar. The sweet shapes, as well as our brand mascot (the venus flytrap Vee) is all about being rebellious and daring. I want to bring back that sense of adventure and play we all associate with sweets from our childhood,” she comments.

The brand’s lineup can be found in stores like Diverse Fine Foods, CLF Distribution, Hunts Food Group, and Suma Wholesale, and will be launching on Amazon in early 2025. Wild Thingz also is exploring more partnerships with key retailers and looking at ways to expand its presence both online and in physical stores.

2025 is shaping up to be a big year for us!” exclaims Newland. “We’ll be launching on Amazon in January, making it easier than ever for parents to get their hands on Wild Thingz. We’re also working on new flavors and shapes to keep things fresh and exciting, and we’ve got some cool partnerships in the pipeline. Our focus remains on shaking up the sweets market—bringing more fun, fewer artificials, and plenty of excitement to the category,” she finishes.