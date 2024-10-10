Brownie Brittle, the snack known for its thin treats, is debuting a new look. The brand is reintroducing itself with a vibrant new look that captures the essence of what makes it special, it says.

The packaging will have updated visuals and a fresh tagline ("Thin, Crispy, Crunchy"), and has also revamped its website to make consumers' shopping experience smoother and more enjoyable, while offering a fun and engaging experience. The new packaging is rolling out now at retail.

"Our refresh is more than just a makeover; it's a celebration of our commitment to delivering a superior snacking experience," says Jennifer Bauer, chief marketing officer at Second Nature Brands. "We've revamped our packaging and branding to ensure our products shine on the shelf and continue to delight our loyal customers. The new design is vibrant, modern, and captures the fun spirit of Brownie Brittle while inviting new fans to join the sweet snacking party."

