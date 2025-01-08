There's a new diamond of the season, and it’s Betty Crocker’s Bridgerton-themed baking kits, the brand says. The General Mills brand and Netflix are collaborating with Shondaland, television writer and producer Shonda Rimes' production company, to bring afternoon tea-inspired treats to consumers' kitchen, including crème puff, sponge cake, and strawberry scone kits.

The Regency-inspired kits have everything consumers need to make Bridgerton baked goods, including pre-mixed ingredients, piping bags, and reportedly easy-to-follow instructions.

Betty Crocker Bridgerton-themed baking kits are available now for an SRP of $6.99 each at Walmart.

