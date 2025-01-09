Frito-Lay's Doritos brand is debuting a chip that redefines the trendsetting and beloved taste of Sriracha for the next generation, the brand says. Doritos Golden Sriracha puts a twist on Gen Z’s favorite hot sauce with a one-two punch of tangy and sweet.

Instead of leaning on the heat-forward taste of red Sriracha, Doritos Golden Sriracha reportedly blends the tangy, sweet complex flavors of yellow and green Sriracha.

Doritos Golden Sriracha isn’t the only thing the brand is unveiling just in time for the Big Game. Doritos also just revealed the 25 Crash the Super Bowl semifinalists who are each contending for the chance to have their ad air during Super Bowl LIX and win $1 million. Check them out at DoritosCrash.com.

Consumers can find Doritos Golden Sriracha at retailers nationwide this month and on Snacks.com, including a 9.25-oz size for $6.29 and a 2.625-oz size for $2.69.

“By keeping our finger on the pulse of trending and fan-favorite flavors, Doritos has developed a flair for putting an unexpected spin on beloved flavor profiles and elevating them to new heights. Doritos Golden Sriracha opens the door to an entirely new flavor that accomplishes a lofty task: putting a bold twist on Gen Z’s favorite hot sauce,” says Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America. “We’re excited to introduce loyal snackers, esteemed foodies and everyone in between to the Doritos version of Sriracha – I have a feeling this new flavor will secure a permanent spot in fans’ pantries alongside their go-to bottle of Sriracha sauce.”

