Company: Frito-Lay

Website: www.doritos.com

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.29 (2.75-oz. bag), $5.59 (9.25-oz. bag)

Product Snapshot: Doritos is introducing a brand-new flavor for summer: Tangy Tamarind.

Keeping with Doritos’ commitment to being bold, the new Tangy Tamarind chips mark the first time a tamarind flavor is available from a major salty snack brand in the U.S. The chips draw inspiration from Hispanic, Asian, and Indian dishes.

Doritos Tangy Tamarind joins previous limited-edition fan favorites in the brand’s “Tangy” lineup, including Doritos Tangy Pickle and Doritos Tangy Ranch. For a limited time only, consumers can find Doritos Tangy Tamarind in select retailers starting today and in retailers nationwide starting August 15.