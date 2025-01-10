The Food Production Solutions Association (FPSA) announced today that registration is open for its flagship event, newly rebranded as the Food Solutions Exchange & Conference 2025 (FSX). The conference, scheduled for March 19–21 at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix, marks a strategic expansion of the former FPSA Annual Conference to create the industry's most comprehensive gathering of food production innovators, FPSA says.

For the first time, FSX will unite food producers with equipment manufacturers and service providers, reflecting the increasingly interconnected nature of modern food production. At the heart of this transformation is "The Hub," a dynamic showcase and networking space designed to display cutting-edge technologies and facilitate meaningful connections across the industry.

FSX 2025 will feature two keynote speakers who have reportedly reshaped their industries. Opening the conference, Sam Bertram, CEO of vertical farming innovator OnePointOne, will lead an interactive session sharing how his company's collaborative approach to innovation lead to a never-before-seen automated plant production system that is transforming the food industry. Closing keynote speaker Frank Yiannas, former FDA Deputy Commissioner, brings three decades of transformative leadership in food safety; from pioneering new systems at Disney and Walmart to shaping national policy at the FDA, he will address the future of science-based food protection in an evolving global market.

"FSX 2025 represents a bold evolution in how our industry connects and collaborates," says Allison Wachter, VP of engagement and business development. "By bringing together food producers, OEMs, and service providers in one venue, we're creating unprecedented opportunities for partnership and innovation. This isn't just a conference—it's a catalyst for the future of food production."

Event highlights include:

Three days of curated programming focused on emerging technologies, innovation and operational excellence

Interactive technology demonstrations in The Hub

Cross-sector networking opportunities

Expert-led sessions on emerging industry trends

Event details:

Date: March 19-21, 2025

Location: Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler, AZ

Early Registration Deadline: February 14

For registration and additional information, visit fpsa.org/fsx.

