Registration opened today for the 2025 North American Millers’ Association (NAMA) Spring Conference. The event will be held in-person on March 8-11, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Spring Conference is NAMA’s largest annual education conference. Between NAMA members and allied industry, 200 attendees and guests participate each year.

“NAMA’s Spring Conference brings together the entire wheat, corn, and oat milling value chain for educational sessions and networking that you can’t find anywhere else,” says NAMA President Jane DeMarchi. “Meet us in Arizona to learn how the milling sector will continue to navigate change in the marketplace and in D.C. in 2025 and beyond.”

The program will include education sessions addressing a wide range of topics of interest to millers and suppliers, including a first look at the 2025 oat and wheat crop.



Speakers will discuss a variety of hot topics impacting the industry, including:

Scott Colbert, chief economist at Commerce Bank, will provide a post-election economic outlook.

Bill Quigg, chair of the American Bakers Association and CEO of Richmond Baking, will discuss innovation and collaboration in the baking industry.

Dr. Joseph Awika, new chair of the Kansas State University Department of Grain Science and Industry, will share his vision for the department.

The event also provides attendees opportunities to network with industry colleagues during receptions and the annual golf tournament. New this year, attendees can participate in “Dine-Around Dinners” with small group reservations for additional networking in a casual setting. Attendees can also sign up for a guided Sonoran Desert hike. NAMA will provide evening programming for children of attendees, with pre-registration required.

NAMA will host members and guests at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, a new meeting location for the event. NAMA's group rate is available until February 14, 2025 or until the group block is sold out, whichever comes first.

Spring Conference registration requires an unique email address for each attendee or guest. Attendees can contact meetings@namamillers.org with any questions.

