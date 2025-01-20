Snack industry professionals who are old enough might remember when the chips section of most grocery stores contained much less variety. There were fewer brands, not many bases beyond potato and corn, and the list of flavor options was fairly short.

According to Haya Anabtawi, senior principal food scientist with Ajinomoto Health and Nutrition North America, the chip aisle has entered a new era. Now, that section of retailers across the U.S. boasts a much wider variety in terms of flavors, packaging sizes and options, and better-for-you benefits. Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery recently connected with Anabtawi to discuss the recent evolutions in chips, product innovations, and how taste concepts like umami and kokumi can help producers entice consumers to try and buy.

Jenni Spinner: Could you please talk about what the chip aisle looked like in the past—what kinds of flavors, ingredients, and other attributes were most common?

Haya Anabtawi: The chip aisle has evolved from shelves filled with simple salted snacks to a destination for consumers to discover innovative flavors, versatile pack sizes, and the ability to meet various dietary needs. Previously, potato or corn chips, usually fried in oil, came in single flavors like barbeque or in recognizable combinations like sour cream and onion. Today, thanks to new manufacturing technologies and consumer interest in global flavors, the chip aisle is as diverse as the customers shopping in it.

JS: Fast forward to now, when there are a lot more options. Could you please talk about how that category has evolved to this point? Please feel free to talk about the ingredients and bases, nutrition profiles, flavor innovations, and more.

HA: The chip category has been reshaped by continuous innovation across flavor, format, and even functionality. In 2024, global cuisines, regional flavors, and indulgence inspired new products and line extensions that could be found alongside better-for-you options and new preparation methods that disrupt convention. Even someone looking for more protein in their diet can find a bag or box to suit their needs.

The growth of different cooking styles, like kettle chips and new chip-like products push what is possible with chip bases and flavors alike.

JS: Specifically, people are increasingly concerned about sodium intake, but as you pointed out, chips and other savory snacks depend to a great extent upon salt for taste and an overall satisfactory sensory experience. Could you please talk about how producers can achieve lower sodium content, without losing all-important attributes like flavor, shelf life, texture, etc?

HA: Our team at Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition works alongside our customers to respond to evolving consumer preferences by providing a variety of sodium reduction solutions without compromising taste, and ultimately consumer acceptance. While salt can contribute to the overall sensory experience, ingredients like monosodium glutamate (MSG) and yeast extracts allow for a significant reduction in salt content while maintaining taste and appeal.

JS: We’ve talked in the past about the concepts of umami, and kokumi, which are fascinating ways to help snack makers keep consumers happy in terms of taste and mouthfeel when reducing sodium. First, could you explain what umami is, how it was discovered, and how it can benefit snack making?

HA: Umami, the fifth taste, was first identified by one of the Ajinomoto Group’s founders, Dr. Kikunae Ikeda, in the early 20th century. Umami plays an important role in balancing flavors in the foods we eat. It is often described as the meaty, savory deliciousness that deepens flavor. In snacks, umami can be delivered via ingredients like MSG and yeast extracts to amplify savory notes while maintaining saltiness perception in products that have reduced sodium. MSG is an effective tool to reduce sodium while maintaining taste.

JS: Then, kokumi, which translates from the Japanese to “rich taste”—what is that, and how might it be harnessed in snack production?

HA: While umami is a basic taste that enhances flavor, kokumi is a flavor concept that is responsible for complexity, mouthfeel, and long-lasting taste. This is how we experience the richness of aged cheeses or long-simmered stews. In snacks, kokumi can help create a more indulgent, well-rounded taste experience and has the potential to provide a cost reduction through less use of other ingredients.

JS: Umami and kokumi are Japanese terms, but they can be applied to more than the Asian category of flavors and products, right?

HA: Yes, absolutely! While these terms originated in Japan, umami and kokumi are universal concepts of taste. They enhance a wide range of flavor profiles and are versatile tools across applications. In the snack category, this includes chips, popcorn, pretzels, puffed snacks, cheese-flavored crackers, or meat-flavored snacks.

JS: Can you share some examples of snack products the Ajinomoto team has helped a snack producer customer create and fine-tune?

HA: Umami and kokumi were both discovered by the Ajinomoto Group. We use our centuries of expertise to collaborate with our customers to meet the challenges of today. At Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition, our technical expertise in nutrition improvement and taste has helped customers reduce sodium in potato chips, enhance the richness and mouth-filling character of cheese in crackers, and elevate the flavor complexity of cocoa in sweet snacks.

