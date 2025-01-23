In support of the company’s ambitious plans and next phase of transformative growth, Second Nature Brands LLC, a portfolio of premium snacks and treats brands such as Kar's and Sanders, has announced the appointments of Christopher Kodosky as chief financial officer and Matthew White as chief customer officer, as well as the opening of a new Chicago-area office.

Christopher Kodosky, CFO, brings extensive expertise in guiding finance teams through growth and transformation across several manufacturing industries, in both public and private equity environments. Kodosky previously held CFO roles at S&S Activewear, Justrite Safety Group, and Global Brass & Copper Holdings. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from the University of Illinois-Champaign and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Matthew White, chief customer officer, brings over 30 years of CPG industry experience in sales, commercial strategy, and transformational leadership. Previously, White served as SVP, sales and commercial Strategy at Jack Link’s. He has also held leadership roles at Schwan’s Consumer Brands, Hillshire Brands, and Coca-Cola. White holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications with a minor in Business Management from Northern Illinois University and an MBA from DePaul University.

Victor Mehren, CEO of Second Nature Brands, states: “Welcoming Christopher and Matt to our leadership team enables the next phase of transformational growth at Second Nature Brands. Christopher’s proven financial expertise and Matt’s exceptional leadership in sales and strategy will be pivotal as we continue to advance our aggressive growth agenda and enhance operational excellence.”

In further support of the company’s growth plans, Second Nature Brands is opening a new office in Oakbrook Terrace, IL in the first quarter. The new office will house existing Chicago-based employees, and the company intends to add additional positions in the new office over the next several months.

“Chicago’s reputation as a hub for top CPG talent makes it an ideal location for a Second Nature Brands office,” says Mehren. “This expansion strengthens our ability to further attract industry-leading talent as we enter an exciting new chapter of growth.”

