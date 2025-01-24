WeighPack Systems, seller of manufacturing primary packaging machinery, has released its Swifty Bagger S-3600 Duplex Servo, a new addition to its high-performance Swifty Bagger pre-made pouch filling machine family.

Designed to maximize productivity, flexibility, and ease of use, the Swifty Bagger S-3600 is reportedly capable of opening, filling, and sealing up to 70 pre-made pouches per minute or 4,200 pouches per hour. Equipped with twin pouch infeed conveyors and dual fill stations, this advanced bagger seamlessly handles liquids, solids, and powders with high speed and precision.

As part of the Swifty Bagger family, the S-3600 features a unique straight-line design, allowing operators full visibility of the bag opening, filling, and sealing processes. This layout reduces the need for additional personnel.

The Swifty Bagger family also offers integration with printers, allowing businesses to efficiently add QR codes, expiration dates, or custom branding directly onto pouches.

Key features of the Swifty Bagger S-3600 include:

High-speed performance: Opens, fills, and seals up to 70 pouches per minute.

Dual fill stations: Versatile handling of liquids, solids, and powders.

Straight-line design: Simplifies operation with clear visibility of all processes.

Bag magazine: Ensures consistent pouch alignment for precise performance.

Automatic zipper opener: Streamlines pouch preparation.

Bag shaker: Levels products during filling.

Integrated exit conveyor: Improves handling efficiency.

Printer integration: Compatible with various printers for on-pouch coding and branding.

Versatile pouch compatibility

The Swifty Bagger S-3600 handles a wide variety of pouch styles, including:

DOY Pack, SUP, and SURP

Pillow, gusseted, quad, and carry handle

3-side sealed pouch, 4-side sealed pouch, shaped pouch

The Swifty Bagger S-3600 can be used to package snacks, confectionery, gummies, seafood, meats, and more.

For more information about the Swifty Bagger S-3600 or the Swifty Bagger family, visit weighpack.com/pouch-filling-machines or contact the company at info@weighpack.com.

