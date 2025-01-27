Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts, the Texas-born doughnut and kolache brand, is introducing its own unique twist on New Orleans’ famous beignets with new “YAYs,” available for a limited time through early April.

Handmade fresh with Shipley’s signature yeast dough, the new mini beignets are fried, shaken in powdered sugar, and served warm. Guests can enjoy the new YAYs in several order sizes, including four for $2, 12 for $5, and 24 for $10, available at participating locations.

Inspired by the popularity of beignets, which are currently served at several Shipley locations from Houston to New Orleans, YAYs join the menu during the region’s famous Carnival season that culminates on Mardi Gras. The light, fluffy pastries bring a taste of New Orleans to any moment or celebration, including watch parties for “the big game,” held in the Crescent City this year.

“Since Houston is known as New Orleans’ sister city, it’s only right that Shipley offers our twist on Louisiana's official state doughnut with a new snack-sized treat,” says Shipley Director of Culinary Kaitlyn Venable. “Made fresh daily, our mouthwatering new YAYs offer our unique take on the classic favorite, delivering a light, airy, sweet treat perfect for any time of day.”

In addition to YAYs, Shipley has added its new Bacon, Egg, and Cheese kolaches to its permanent menu following success as a limited-time item.

The new YAYs are available in-store or online at shipleydonuts.olo.com for pickup or delivery.

