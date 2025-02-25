Shipley Do-Nuts, one of the nation’s largest doughnut brands, has opened two new locations in the Austin area at 7714 SW Pkwy. in South Austin and 15101 Ronald Reagan Blvd. in Leander, TX.

Founded in 1936 in Houston, Shipley offers more than 60 varieties of fresh, handmade daily doughnuts, including its signature plain glazed, cut in the Shipley hexagon shape, plus filled, iced, and cake doughnuts, bear claws, kolaches, coffee, and more.

Owned by franchisees David Howell, Richard Howell, and Patrick Smith, the Leander and Austin shops are the first openings under a development deal for 15 stores in the Austin area, with two additional locations slated to open in 2025. A new shop in Dripping Springs, owned by franchisee Marc Cortez, will open next month.

“Shipley is an iconic Texas brand that is growing fast, especially here in its home state,” says David Howell. “With Austin’s rapid growth and new residents coming in from across the nation, we look forward introducing Texas’ favorite donut to a wider audience as we expand throughout the area.”

The South Austin and Leander shops are open daily from 5 am to 8 pm and feature updated drive-thrus to satisfy cravings on the go. Guests can also order online at shipleydonuts.com for easy in-store or drive-thru pickup as well as delivery.

