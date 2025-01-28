Minebea Intec has introduced the MiNexx 3000 weighing platform. The system is intended to help food manufacturers meet regulatory standards, achieve a high degree of production hygiene, and maintain product quality.

The Weighing Platform MiNexx 3000 is certified by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF). According to the manufacturer, its hygienic design makes it easy to clean and thus minimizes the risk of cross-contamination.

“Another advantage of the Weighing Platform MiNexx 3000 is its precision,” says Nils Hubrich, product manager at Minebea Intec. “It enables highly accurate weight determination, which is crucial to ensure that products meet the prescribed filling quantities and thus no deviations or quality defects arise,” adding that the machine’s robust construction and corrosion-resistant materials make it ideal for use in demanding production environments where regular and thorough cleaning is essential.

