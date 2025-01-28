Mondelēz International's Belvita brand has launched a product innovation and extension to its current portfolio: Belvita Energy Snack Bites. The soft-baked, bite-sized snacks are made with real fruit and seeds, and are available in two flavors—Banana Dark Chocolate & Sunflower Seed, and Blueberry & Sunflower Seed. The snack bites are conveniently packaged in resealable 5-oz bags.

"Mornings can move fast, but refueling with a wholesome, tasty snack shouldn't slow you down," says Miguel Zorrilla, VP of Belvita at Mondelēz. "That's why we created Belvita Energy Snack Bites—a convenient and delicious mid-morning snack that bridges the gap between breakfast and lunch, keeping you fueled for whatever the day brings."

Belvita Energy Snack Bites are Non-GMO Project Verified and offer a wholesome alternative to traditional breakfast snacks on the market. Each serving delivers 14 g of whole grain and is a good source of fiber, iron, and B vitamins. Made with quality ingredients and wholesome grains, Belvita Energy Snack Bites contain no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners, and are Kosher Certified.

Starting on Feb. 1, Belvita Energy Snack Bites can be found in the breakfast, snack, and cracker aisles at retailers nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $4.49.

Mondelēz International is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.