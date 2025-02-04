Caulipower, the brand known for creating better-for-you versions of comfort foods with the first frozen cauliflower crust pizza, has introduced its latest creation: reportedly the first and only frozen Dill Pickle Pizza in retail. Inspired by pickle-loving patrons everywhere, the pizza (SRP: $9.99) will be available exclusively at Whole Foods nationwide for the first quarter of 2025, followed by expanded distribution.

Baked on Caulipower's original stone-fired cauliflower crust (made with real cauliflower, not powder), the pizza features a creamy white béchamel sauce infused with dill pickle brine, roasted garlic, melty mozzarella, and fresh dill.

“This isn’t just a pizza—it’s a flavor revolution,” says Gail Becker, founder of Caulipower. “To celebrate the humble pickle’s new celebrity status, we added it to our signature cauliflower crust, offering consumers a veggie-forward option that proves you can still enjoy pizza without compromise. The first ever frozen Dill Pickle pizza? Yeah, we did that!”

Packed with 14 g of protein per serving and free from artificial ingredients, colors, or preservatives, with 10% less fat vs. the top 25 frozen pizzas, consumers can enjoy half the pizza for only 400 calories.

Consumers can visit EatCaulipower.com to find products near them.

