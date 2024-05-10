Caulipower, a better-for-you brand specializing in pizza and other frozen items, has named veteran CPG executive Tyler Ricks as the new CEO of the company. Ricks joins Caulipower from the beverage brand, Super Coffee.

Ricks has been a member of Caulipower’s Board of Directors since 2022. With his move to CEO, the company reportedly will now benefit from his extensive experience as a strategist and an operator. His appointment comes as the company commits itself to a new phase of growth building off momentum created by nine new product launches in the last year. The brand will continue its mission to reinvent America’s favorite comfort foods, with the goal that consumers never have to choose between taste, health, and convenience.

“Tyler’s exemplary leadership skills and experience are the perfect fit for Caulipower and our next phase of growth driven by innovation. With his thirty years of experience across food and beverage, and half of that time focused on premium better-for-you brands, the company could not be in more reliable hands. I am absolutely thrilled to see what the future holds with Tyler on board. He is the best in the business,” says Gail Becker, Caulipower founder.

“Gail is a unique breed of founder who built an award-winning $120M+1 brand from nothing in very little time by disrupting a category where consumers were desperate for new choices. I am looking forward to partnering with her and continuing to benefit from her insights across brand, innovation, and sales,” says Ricks. “Caulipower has already accomplished so much, but what excites me most is the future growth potential of the brand and leading this outstanding team.”

Classically trained in brand management, innovation, and sales at PepsiCo, Ricks has previously been a leading executive and investor in the better-for-you food space helping companies like Plum Organics (acquired by Campbell’s), Bear Naked Granola (Kellogg’s), Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt (Unilever), Wholesome Sweeteners (Whole Earth Brands), and others through dynamic growth periods and successful exits. Additionally, Ricks has held four CEO titles, and 15 Board of Director seats, and invested in over 40 businesses. His experience ranges from leading pre-revenue start-ups to being the CEO of companies like Einstein Noah Restaurant Group – with 1,200 locations and $650M in revenue.

Marc Seguin, who led the company over the last two years during a transitional period will step down. “On behalf of the Caulipower Board of Directors and all our employees, I would like to thank Marc for his contributions and wish him the best,” says Ricks.

Related: Caulipower to launch seven new products for National Pizza Month