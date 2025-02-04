A new study from the International Food Information Council (IFIC) sheds light on one of today’s most debated food ingredients: seed oils. The IFIC Spotlight Survey: Americans’ Perceptions Of Seed Oils reveals key insights into public concerns and misconceptions surrounding the healthfulness of these widely used oils.

“In recent years, the topic of seed oils has become somewhat controversial with many media headlines—driven by politicians, policymakers, and online influencers—thrusting these dietary fats into the spotlight,” says IFIC President and CEO Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN.

Despite the science, skepticism remains. “Dietary fats, including seed oils, have long been scrutinized, even as they remain one of the most extensively studied nutrients. Bridging the gap between scientific evidence and public perception starts with understanding consumer sentiment and concern,” Reinhardt Kapsak adds. “This IFIC research and corresponding expert webinar provide crucial insights to unpack the complexities of this divisive topic.”

Seed oils uncovered: what they are and why they matter

Before diving into perceptions, it is important to define what seed oils are—and what consumers believe them to be.

Seed oils are oils extracted from plant seeds. The term “seed oils” has been used more recently by some to refer more broadly to certain vegetable oils. Vegetable oils are a staple in many home kitchens, restaurants, foodservice operations, and packaged foods. Many commonly used cooking oils—such as canola, soybean, and corn oil—are considered seed oils because they come from plant seeds.

Despite their prevalence, consumer awareness of seed oils varies. While 25% of Americans say they have never heard the term “seed oils,” nearly 1 in 5 (19%) report seeing it often, and another 18% say they encounter it sometimes. The most common sources of information about seed oils—friends and family (24%) and social media (22%)—may not necessarily be rooted in food science or nutrition.

When survey respondents were given a list of cooking oils and asked to identify which they consider to be seed oils, more than half selected sunflower oil (59%) and sesame oil (53%). About one-third identified safflower (39%), peanut (33%), soybean (33%), and walnut oil (29%) as seed oils, while just 13% considered vegetable oil to fall into this category.

“There’s clear consumer confusion around seed oils,” says IFIC Senior Director of Research & Consumer Insights, Kris Sollid, RD. “People are hearing the term but are unsure which oils qualify as seed oils. This makes it that much easier for misinformation to spread about oils and what it means to eat healthy.”

Seed oil split: public perception vs. scientific reality

Regardless of the heightened discourse surrounding seed oils, nearly half of Americans (46%) believe seed oils are healthy to consume. Thirteen percent believe seed oils are unhealthy to consume, 17% believe they are neither healthy nor unhealthy, and 25% do not have an opinion about their healthfulness.

More than 7 in 10 Americans do not actively avoid seed oils, while the remaining 28% say they avoid seed oils. Of those that report they avoid seed oils, more than 6 in 10 say they believe seed oils are more processed (63%), more genetically modified (62%), and cause weight gain/obesity (61%) more than other oils.

The survey also measured the tone of what people have heard about seed oils. More than 4 in 10 say what they have heard has been mostly positive (26%) or all positive (18%). Two in ten (19%) report hearing equally negative and positive information, while only 1 in 10 say what they have heard is mostly negative (5%) or all negative (4%).

Consumer oil preferences

The survey found that more than half of Americans (56%) say olive oil is their top choice when cooking or consuming food, followed by vegetable oil (41%) and butter (38%). Less commonly chosen oils include sesame (4%), soybean (3%), and walnut (2%). These disparities hint at a complex mix of health perceptions, accessibility, and price considerations that may influence consumer choices.

When asked which oils were the healthiest, 38% of Americans selected avocado oil, followed by olive oil at 29%. Butter was chosen by 8%, while only 3% ranked margarine, pork fat, or palm oil in their top three healthiest types of fat or oil.

“It’s not surprising that Americans rank olive oil among the most used and the healthiest oils,” said Sollid. “But what is surprising is the number of survey takers (41%) who say they do not look for information on the type of oil or fat a product contains before making a purchase.”

Seeds of doubt around healthfulness

While many health organizations, including the American Heart Association, and healthcare professionals recognize vegetable oils as a healthy choice, debate persists. Some argue that inflammation plays a role in cardiovascular disease and suggest that seed oils, due to their linoleic acid content, may be pro-inflammatory. These claims have sown doubt among consumers, leaving many unsure whether to embrace or avoid certain oils.

Yet, many food and nutrition experts agree vegetable oils can be a part of a healthy diet, contributing to heart health and overall wellness. Oils like canola and soybean are rich in heart-friendly monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, including alpha-linolenic acid, an omega-3 fatty acid known to support cardiovascular health.

“Our data show that while most Americans view seed oils as healthy or acceptable to consume, many know little about them or factor them into their purchasing decisions,” says Reinhardt Kapsak. “Still, seed oils continue to make headlines and fuel national discussions and debates. We see this as an education opportunity—especially from food and nutrition experts such as registered dietitians nutritionists, who can play a key role in addressing misconceptions as well as helping consumers build healthy dietary patterns and habits.”

View the full survey here.

Research methodology

The International Food Information Council (IFIC) commissioned an online survey among U.S. consumers to measure knowledge, attitudes, and beliefs about seed oils. Data was collected from November 15-19, 2024, via an online survey of 1,000 Americans aged 18 years to 80+ years, and responses were weighted to ensure proportional results. The Bayesian confidence level for the survey sample (n=1000) is 3.5, which is roughly equivalent to a margin of error of ±3.1 at the 95% confidence level.

