Ciranda, a North American supplier of certified organic, non‐GMO and fair trade food ingredients, including those for confectionery, snack, and bakery, has announced the launch of its e-commerce website, ciranda.com.

The new website now reportedly offers everything customers need from Ciranda on a single platform, including ingredient information, ordering, documentation, and other account management functionality designed to provide a more streamlined, efficient experience. Website visitors can also read the background stories of ingredient growers from around the world, such as Eustaquia Morena, a cocoa grower in the Dominican Republic.

"We're always looking for ways to provide our customers the best experience possible when working with Ciranda," says Doug Audette, CEO for Ciranda. "Our new website empowers customers to more easily research, order and manage the ingredients that help bring their products to market. And while we expect many of our customers to interact with us through our e-commerce website, our specialists and technicians will continue to be available to connect with customers by phone or email for anything they need."

A few of the new website's noteworthy functions include:

Request quotes, place orders with a smooth checkout, including optimized shipping and payment options

Access order history, track orders, access Certificates of Analysis (COAs)

View and pay invoices

View previous orders and re-order with click of a button

Order samples and expedite shipping

Access product documents

User guides, video tutorials for guidance

