Ferrero's Keebler brand, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is inviting fans to celebrate Butterbeer season with an official Butterbeer cookie, inspired by the flavor known throughout the world of Harry Potter.

The limited-time release is a celebratory take on the wizarding beverage, featuring a Butterbeer-flavored cookie topped with Butterbeer-flavored fudge that reportedly mimics the sweet and frothy combination of cream soda and butterscotch. The cookies come in four unique designs with shapes and imprints inspired by the Harry Potter films.

Beyond the cookie, consumers can scan the QR code on packaging to unlock even more magic on Keebler's Open for Magic digital content hub, full of interactive games and recipes. During Butterbeer season, families can test their fandom through Keebler's Harry Potter Trivia game and enter for a chance to win daily and weekly prizes, including a grand prize of a family trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

"Our goal is to spread magic to families in delicious ways that create more meaningful moments and what better way to do so than to partner with a franchise that's all about magic," says Kim Thomas, brand manager, Keebler Fudge Stripes. "We're honored to bring this signature flavor to an iconic Keebler cookie that gives consumers a fun and tasty way to celebrate the first-ever Butterbeer Season."

Consumers can shop Keebler's Limited-Edition Harry Potter Butterbeer Fudge Stripes Cookies for a suggested retail price of $4.80 at retailers nationwide.

