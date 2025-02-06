Shipley Do-Nuts, one of the nation’s largest doughnut brands, has opened its third Maryland location at 102 Mountain Road in Glen Burnie, just months after opening in Clinton at 9110 Piscataway Road.

Founded in 1936 in Houston, Shipley offers many varieties of fresh, handmade daily doughnuts, including its signature plain glazed, cut in the Shipley hexagon shape, plus filled, iced, and cake doughnuts; bear claws; kolaches; coffee; and more.

Mid-Atlantic Do-Nuts LLC, led by cousins Brian Lemek Jr. and John Egan, opened the first Maryland location in Odenton in early 2023, followed by Clinton in November 2024. They plan to open a total of 25 Shipley shops throughout Maryland and Virginia.

“The first Maryland location opened really strong in 2023 and remains among our top performing shops nationally, and Glen Burnie and Clinton appear to be following in its footsteps, so we know there’s a great local appetite for our fresh, handmade doughnuts and kolaches,” says Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Flynn Dekker. “As we continue to grow our footprint in Maryland, we look forward to making life delicious for those who are experiencing our 88-year-old brand for the first time and learning why it’s a Texas icon.”

To celebrate the opening of the newest Maryland location, the Clinton Shipley Do-Nuts is giving away 10,000 doughnuts to local schools, law enforcement and charities throughout the first month in business.

The shop in Glen Burnie has indoor and outdoor seating available (weather permitting) and offers an updated drive-thru to satisfy cravings on the go. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests can now enjoy the brand’s new Bacon, Egg & Cheese kolaches, handmade and stuffed with buttery scrambled egg, applewood-smoked bacon and melted American cheese then baked fresh daily to golden perfection, which just joined the permanent menu.

Guests can order online at shipleydonuts.com for easy in-store or drive-thru pickup as well as delivery. To unlock two free doughnuts, $0.99 coffee, and more, guests can sign up for rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards.

