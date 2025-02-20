Fast-growing Shipley Do-Nuts, one of the nation’s largest doughnut and kolache brands, has opened its first North Carolina location at 31 Optical Ct. NW in Concord, just north of Charlotte.

Founded in 1936 in Houston, Shipley offers more than 60 varieties of fresh doughnuts, handmade daily, including its signature plain glazed, cut in the Shipley hexagon shape, plus filled, iced, and cake doughnuts, bear claws, coffee, and more.

Shipley is also known for its kolaches—savory pastries with fillings baked inside—and offers them in several fresh, house-made varieties, including Bacon, Egg & Cheese, Ham & Cheese, and Sausage, Jalapeno & Cheese.

Locally owned by husband-and-wife team John and Lillian Brijeski, the new Concord location will offer a “Hot Glazed Donut Guarantee” from 5-11 am daily, meaning guests can count on getting warm, glazed doughnuts when visiting the shop during these hours.

“It’s a big responsibility to introduce a legacy brand to a new state, but we are confident Shipley’s variety of sweet and savory options will be a big hit throughout our community,” said Lillian Brijeski. “Whether it’s fresh, warm donuts or signature savory kolaches, we look forward to serving a menu that deliciously meets breakfast and snack-time needs.”

Shipley plans to grow its footprint in the Tar Heel State and currently has five additional Charlotte-area locations in its development pipeline. North Carolina is a priority market for the brand, which is actively recruiting franchisees for additional markets throughout the state, including Raleigh-Durham, Greensboro and Winston-Salem. It has upcoming discovery days in North Carolina in Raleigh and Charlotte on April 22 and 24.

“Our expansion into North Carolina is a strategic step in our brand’s growth, allowing us to bring our signature donuts to a new community while strengthening our national presence,” says Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Flynn Dekker. “This opening officially brings our brand’s footprint to 13 states—a baker's dozen—and we know John, Lillian, and their team will be making life delicious for North Carolina residents who are experiencing Shipley for the first time.”

Shipley is expanding nationally with available markets in 46 states. For more information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com.

