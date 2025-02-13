Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery has announced the promotions of Terri Fountain and Bobby Tracy to the positions of regional sales managers.

Fountain has been a valuable member of the Spee-Dee team for nearly seven years. She began her journey as a sales engineer and has since advanced to seniors sales application specialist and most recently, sales engineer/marketing specialist. With extensive experience at packaging OEMs such as Viking Masek, Matrix Packaging Machinery, and Yamato Corporation, Fountain brings a wealth of industry knowledge to her new role. She will oversee sales operations in the Midwest and West regions.

Tracy has been with Spee-Dee for over three years, starting as a sales engineer before his promotion to regional sales manager. Prior to joining Spee-Dee, he began his career at Modine Manufacturing Co. after receiving his BA in Mechanical Engineering at Marquette University. In his new role, he will manage sales in the South and Southeast regions.

“Terri and Bobby’s dedication, expertise and outstanding performance have been instrumental to our success at Spee-Dee,” says Mark Navin, vice president of sales. “Given their familiarity with our offerings and their deep understanding of our customers’ needs, we are confident that they will continue to drive growth in their new roles.”

