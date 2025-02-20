Cheetos, a Frito-Lay brand, has introduced a Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle version of its extruded snack line. The first-ever Cheetos pickle flavor has been launched, according to the company, in response to longtime pleas from pickle-loving consumers.

Frito-Lay reports the pickle trend has been pegged as one to watch and follow this year. For example, Pinterest recently named pickles as a top trend for 2025, and the hashtag #pickle has drawn more than 3.7 billion views on TikTok. Additionally, Gen Z consumers (who have shown a fondness for pickles and spicy foods) have shared their own homemade versions of the snack, including dusting Flamin’ Hot dust over pickle spears, and coating cheese-covered pickles in crushed Flamin’ Hots.

Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle can be found in stores now.

