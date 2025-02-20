Blue Diamond Almonds has announced the launch of a new flavor innovation, Hot Honey Almonds, in partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey, America’s original brand of hot honey. The new snack blends the distinct flavor of honey and chili with Blue Diamond almonds, creating a sweet and spicy snack.

“Partnering with Mike’s Hot Honey allowed us to create something truly unique for snack lovers,” says Maya Erwin, VP of marketing and innovation at Blue Diamond. “Consumers crave big, exciting flavors, and these almonds deliver a mouthwatering combination of crunch, sweetness and heat that only Blue Diamond and Mike’s Hot Honey can provide.”

Blue Diamond Mike’s Hot Honey Almonds are now available on Amazon, as well as select Walmart locations nationwide in 1.5-oz snack tubes (SRP: $14.99/12-pack) and 6-oz cans (SRP: starting at $2.98).

“Like Blue Diamond, Mike’s Hot Honey shares a love and passion for flavor and innovation,” says Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “It was an easy and exciting yes when the opportunity to collaborate with them came to us. Sweet heat plus crunch is always a winning combination in my book, and I couldn't be more pleased with how the product turned out."

Blue Diamond remains dedicated to offering innovative flavors and products to consumers and this collaboration is just the beginning of exciting things to come in 2025.

