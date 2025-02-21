When reaching for snack items and baked goods containing nuts, consumers care more about just the crunchy texture, appealing taste, and nutritional benefits the ingredients can deliver. According to Angie Sanchez, global senior marketing manager for nuts with supplier ofi, sustainability is an important benefit to such shoppers. Snack Food and Wholesale Bakery spoke with her to learn more about how the company has helped boost the sustainability of almonds, cashews, and other nuts, as told in its recent Nut Trails report.

Jenni Spinner: Could you talk about the current food trends impacting the snack and bakery?

Angie Sanchez: Today’s informed consumers demand a great deal from their food. In our trends guide, Spread Possibilities, we explore the current trends and how each is taking shape in different segments.

Although consumers want to reconnect with nature/natural ingredients and prioritize health, they also are looking for products that offer multi-dimensional indulgences. Currently, consumers are focused heavily on the sensory aspects of food, especially since they are turning to food for unique, memorable experiences. Foods that offer multi-dimensional sensory indulgences seem to be gaining traction in several segments, including snack and bakery. It’s no longer just about flavor, but also about what they see, feel, and hear during consumption. Creations that can offer a mix of unexpected textures, bold flavors (or flavor combinations), complimentary aromas, and/or visual appeal we are seeing as instant winners.

JS: Specifically, nuts of different types continue to be a popular ingredient in snacks and snack mixes, all sorts of baked goods, and snacks on their own. Could you talk about what kinds of consumer food interests/desires nuts play into?

AS: While whole nuts and nut pieces have played in this space for some time, there seems to be a growing interest with nut butters.

Aside from the health halo and protein appeal, I believe it’s the versatility of nut butters that’s most intriguing. Nut butters can be customized in a variety of ways to create a unique consumption experience. From the roasting levels which can influence the flavor from intense to mild, to the texture that can range from smooth to crunchy. Even the color can offer an appealing visual aspect to a product…all leading back to the current consumer desire for multi-dimensional indulgences.

JS: Sustainability continues to be of interest to snackers and snack producers alike. Could you please talk about that?

AS: We identified this interest as ‘holistic sustainability,’ which refers to the desire to make positive change for ourselves, our communities, and our planet. Holistic sustainability usually focuses on three main areas: regenerative support; food of the future; and impact awareness and action. As consumers become more aware of and feel more involved in positively impacting climate change, more of them are leading sustainable lifestyles. Although sustainability has been a growing interest over the past decade, the way we think about it has broadened. It now covers environmental, social, and individual sustainability in hopes of creating a positive future rather than simply consuming the plant’s resources without thought to the impact on the planet.

As sustainability experts embedded in farming communities, ofi offers our customers and partners the traceability, capability, insight, and choices to drive positive change.

The progress we have made toward our 2030 Nut Trails targets is guided by Choices for Change, our overarching sustainability strategy for delivering transformative change by 2030. Guided by our Purpose, “Be the change for good food and a healthy future,” our Choices for Change strategy lays out what our ambitions are, what we aspire to deliver by 2030, and how we aim to make this real – with our farmers, our customers and other partners across our supply chains.

JS: ofi recently released its annual Nut Trails report—could you please tell us what that is, and what kinds of information it reveals about the nut industry?

AS: ofi Nut Trails (Cashew Trail, Hazelnut Trail, Almond Trail) chart our journey to more sustainable nut supply chains and the choices we’re making to help farmers prosper, protect the rights of workers and their families, and promote regenerative agriculture.

The annual ‘Nut Trails’ impact report details progress delivered by ofi’s origin teams of agronomists and social workers, together with partners across its global almond, cashew, and hazelnut operations in 2023. Progress reported is contributing to the dedicated 2030 Nut Trails targets under four key impact pillars: Prosperous Farmers, Thriving Communities, Climate Action, and Regenerating the Living World, which are aligned with ofi’s overarching Choices for Change sustainability strategy.

JS: Please tell us about some of the most notable facts uncovered and shared in the report.

AS: Although we are very proud of the progress we have made over the past year, we realize adaptability and innovation are key for continued progress and implementing successful sustainability programs. Whether that’s expanding on training efforts beyond good agricultural practices (GAP)or investing in the latest technology as we did with BeeHome, an AI and robotics-powered hive developed by Beewise.

Additionally, real progress relies on partnerships. A great deal of the progress made in 2023 like achieving our annual milestones for GAP training and social programs for seasonal hazelnut workers, was a direct result of 13 impactful partnerships we have with customers, NGOs, and industry organizations, that brought a joint funding commitment of US$2 million to our sustainability programs in 2023.

JS: The report shares some interesting projects, such as the KIND Almond Acres initiative—could you please tell us about that?

AS: In order to deliver sustainability at an impactful scale, we rely on collaborative partnerships with partners that share our drive to be the change for good food and a healthy future. In April 2023, KIND Snacks launched the KIND Almond Acres Initiative, a three-year pilot project testing a combination of regenerative agriculture practices (Regen Ag) and modern technologies.

The ofi Nuts Sustainability Team is excited to mark two years of our ongoing partnership with KIND on the KIND Almond Acres Initiative. This collaboration, aligned with our Almond Trail sustainability strategy, is driving innovative solutions and tangible impact across the almond supply chain in California.

Over the past two years, we’ve worked together to:

Reduce Water Use by up to 20%: transition to subsurface irrigation, alongside our Almond Trail efforts, is making a significant impact on water conservation in almond farming

Protect Pollinators: the introduction of AI-powered beehives reduced honeybee losses by up to 30%, while we continue to support pollinator health through our Bee Friendly certification

Enhance Biodiversity and Soil Health: This initiative champions regenerative practices like cover cropping to improve soil health, boost biodiversity, and create more resilient ecosystems.

Support Carbon Reduction: We’re committed to reducing carbon emissions in almond farming, with a focus on sustainable practices that mitigate climate change.

JS: What else would you like to tell us?

AS: We are doing a lot of innovative and forward-thinking co-creation with longtime and new customers in our recently opened Customer Solutions Center at our North American Headquarters in Chicago. Come visit us!

