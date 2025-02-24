Japanese snack company Calbee is bringing authentic Asian flavors to U.S. consumers with new Asian Style Chips. Designed to let consumers explore new worlds of flavor, the varieties are influenced by timeless Japanese, Thai, Chinese, and Korean dishes and crafted to appeal to the American palate. Now available for retailers nationwide to carry, each comes packaged in 6-oz shareable-size bags that stand out on shelves.

Flavors include:

Umami Salt: Scallop, shiitake mushroom, and kombu extracts give these chips rich and savory depth, with just a hint of salt. Umami means "the essence of deliciousness" in Japanese.

Thai-Style Yellow Curry: Inspired by this classic Thai dish, these snacks are seasoned with aromatic spices, herbs, and a burst of zesty lime.

Chinese-Style Spicy Hot Pot: These chips feature the numbing heat of Szechuan pepper to deliver a fiery kick.

Korean-Style Spicy BBQ: This sweet and savory recipe pairs the smoky flavors of flame-grilled meat with a kick of gochugaru chili pepper, a squeeze of sweet soy, and a touch of garlic and sesame.

Calbee’s Asian Style Chips are manufactured at the company’s new state-of-the-art R&D Innovation Center in Madera, CA. Made from carefully selected potatoes and premium seasoning with specialty spices sourced directly from Asia, the lineup is free from dairy, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts. In addition, the Thai-Style Yellow Curry and Chinese-Style Spicy Hot Pot flavors are vegetarian.

Takuro Kris Tatsumi, director of R&D at Calbee America Inc., says: “There’s a growing interest among American consumers, particularly younger generations, to explore international flavors and have diverse food experiences. With a 75-year-snack heritage that originated in Japan, our team at Calbee is in a unique position to bring products to market that align with this trend. Early testers have raved about the flavors of our new Asian Style Chips, praising their boldness and authenticity, and proving to us that adventurous snacking is here to stay.”

